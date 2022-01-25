Shiva Cement Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 99.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 99.55% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2021 up 25.06% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021 up 20.81% from Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2020.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 38.00 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)