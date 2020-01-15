Shiva Cement Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore, up 54.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.59 crore in December 2019 up 54.8% from Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2019 down 5.44% from Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2019 down 32.32% from Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2018.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 14.60 on January 14, 2020 (BSE) and has given 22.69% returns over the last 6 months and -7.89% over the last 12 months.