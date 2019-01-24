Shiva Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 12.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in December 2018 up 12.4% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018 up 34.28% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2018 up 32.88% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2017.

Shiva Cement shares closed at 14.75 on January 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -53.32% over the last 12 months.