Shiva Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore, up 12.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shiva Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.90 crore in December 2018 up 12.4% from Rs. 4.36 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in December 2018 up 34.28% from Rs. 8.87 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2018 up 32.88% from Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2017.
Shiva Cement shares closed at 14.75 on January 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.40% returns over the last 6 months and -53.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Shiva Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.90
|4.43
|4.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.90
|4.43
|4.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.47
|1.40
|1.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.21
|-0.89
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|2.61
|2.60
|1.93
|Employees Cost
|0.86
|1.04
|0.82
|Depreciation
|1.94
|1.91
|1.94
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.93
|2.12
|3.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.11
|-3.75
|-4.93
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.92
|-3.71
|-4.89
|Interest
|3.90
|3.84
|3.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.83
|-7.56
|-8.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.83
|-7.56
|-8.87
|Tax
|-2.00
|-1.64
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.83
|-5.92
|-8.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.83
|-5.92
|-8.87
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.30
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.30
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.30
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.30
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited