Shish Industrie Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.92 crore, up 35.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.92 crore in September 2022 up 35.01% from Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in September 2022 up 252.71% from Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.68 crore in September 2022 up 162.75% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2021.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 173.60 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 76.33% returns over the last 6 months and 155.29% over the last 12 months.