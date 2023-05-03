Shish Industrie Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.32 crore, up 21.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.32 crore in March 2023 up 21.21% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2023 down 21.72% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2023 down 10.82% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022.

Shish Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 345.95 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.90% returns over the last 6 months and 247.34% over the last 12 months.