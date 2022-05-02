Shish Industrie Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.94 crore, up 74.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.94 crore in March 2022 up 74.99% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2022 up 155.69% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 up 79.63% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2021.

Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 102.85 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 48.63% returns over the last 6 months and 51.14% over the last 12 months.