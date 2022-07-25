Shish Industrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, up 45.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in June 2022 up 45.57% from Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022 up 177.88% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022 up 120% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 236.15 on July 22, 2022 (BSE)