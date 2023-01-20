Shish Industrie Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.54 crore, up 76.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.54 crore in December 2022 up 76.13% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 439.06% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 up 251.28% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2021.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 179.30 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.56% returns over the last 6 months and 143.28% over the last 12 months.