Shish Industrie Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore, up 7.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.82 crore in December 2021 up 7.26% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021 down 5.31% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021 down 1.27% from Rs. 0.79 crore in December 2020.

Shish Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.35 in December 2020.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 75.15 on January 18, 2022 (BSE)