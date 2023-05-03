English
    Shish Industrie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shish Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore in March 2023 up 17.44% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 55.29% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2023 up 41.81% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
    Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2022.Shish Industrie shares closed at 345.95 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.90% returns over the last 6 months and 247.34% over the last 12 months.
    Shish Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.7214.4515.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.7214.4515.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.3010.4311.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.410.470.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.540.670.46
    Depreciation0.330.330.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.631.611.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.330.941.84
    Other Income-0.370.620.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.961.561.95
    Interest0.210.080.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.751.481.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.751.481.86
    Tax0.430.660.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.330.821.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.330.821.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.330.821.50
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5410.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.200.781.47
    Diluted EPS2.200.781.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.200.781.47
    Diluted EPS2.200.781.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Shish Industrie #Shish Industries
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:00 am