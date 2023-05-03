Shish Industrie Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore, up 17.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shish Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 18.72 crore in March 2023 up 17.44% from Rs. 15.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 55.29% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2023 up 41.81% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.
Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2022.
|Shish Industrie shares closed at 345.95 on May 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 102.90% returns over the last 6 months and 247.34% over the last 12 months.
|Shish Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.72
|14.45
|15.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.72
|14.45
|15.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.30
|10.43
|11.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.41
|0.47
|0.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.67
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.33
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.63
|1.61
|1.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.33
|0.94
|1.84
|Other Income
|-0.37
|0.62
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.96
|1.56
|1.95
|Interest
|0.21
|0.08
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.75
|1.48
|1.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.75
|1.48
|1.86
|Tax
|0.43
|0.66
|0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.33
|0.82
|1.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.33
|0.82
|1.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.33
|0.82
|1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.54
|10.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|0.78
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|0.78
|1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|0.78
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|2.20
|0.78
|1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited