Shish Industrie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, up 45.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in June 2022 up 45.57% from Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 273.17% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022 up 188.24% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

Shish Industrie shares closed at 202.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 99.21% returns over the last 6 months and 248.88% over the last 12 months.