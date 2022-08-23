English
    Shish Industrie Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore, up 45.57% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shish Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.45 crore in June 2022 up 45.57% from Rs. 11.99 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in June 2022 up 273.17% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2022 up 188.24% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

    Shish Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in June 2021.

    Shish Industrie shares closed at 202.70 on August 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 99.21% returns over the last 6 months and 248.88% over the last 12 months.

    Shish Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4515.94
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations17.4515.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.1211.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.250.19
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.700.46
    Depreciation0.300.37
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses1.221.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.351.84
    Other Income0.790.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.151.95
    Interest0.110.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.041.86
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax2.041.86
    Tax0.470.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.571.50
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.571.50
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.571.50
    Equity Share Capital10.5410.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.47
    Diluted EPS1.541.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.541.47
    Diluted EPS1.541.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Shish Industrie #Shish Industries
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 12:11 pm
