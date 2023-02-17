 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shirpur Gold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shirpur Gold Refinery are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore in December 2022 up 18.24% from Rs. 1,356.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.97 crore in December 2022 up 3113.08% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.97 crore in December 2022 up 45328.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

Shirpur Gold Refinery
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,603.68 1,221.24 1,356.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,603.68 1,221.24 1,356.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,206.71 1,188.43 1,312.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 28.47 26.98 38.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.03 1.46 0.28
Depreciation 1.11 1.11 1.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.83 1.69 5.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 364.53 1.58 -1.86
Other Income 2.34 1.48 1.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 366.86 3.06 -0.30
Interest 12.90 12.40 11.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 353.97 -9.35 -11.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 353.97 -9.35 -11.75
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 353.97 -9.35 -11.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 353.97 -9.35 -11.75
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 353.97 -9.35 -11.75
Equity Share Capital 29.14 29.14 29.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 121.48 -3.21 -4.03
Diluted EPS 121.48 -3.21 -4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 121.48 -3.21 -4.03
Diluted EPS 121.48 -3.21 -4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited