Shirpur Gold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore, up 18.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,603.68 crore in December 2022 up 18.24% from Rs. 1,356.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 353.97 crore in December 2022 up 3113.08% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.97 crore in December 2022 up 45328.4% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.