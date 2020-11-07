172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|shipping-corporation-of-india-posts-rs-142-net-profit-in-q2-6084101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Shipping Corporation of India posts Rs 142 net profit in Q2

The shipping company had reported a net loss of Rs 40.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 141.89 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The shipping company had reported a net loss of Rs 40.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

SCI’s total income declined to Rs 876.87 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,055.56 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Close

Total expenses also fell to Rs 743.49 crore from Rs 1,096.10 crore in the year-ago quarter.

related news

"The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a significant blow to already-stressed markets. Increasing travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world have created significant hurdles to crew changes and repatriation of seafarers, which has raised concerns for the safety of seafarers,” the company said.

It has also hit supply chains and is impacting business due to labour shortages and material constraints.

The new normal demands a better balance between risk mitigation and business continuity on one hand and cost optimization on the other, it added.

"Tanker rates have almost flattened after the initial spike seen in the early 2020, while other shipping segments are operating at lower levels. The company has assessed the current scenario basis internal and external information and believes that there is no impact in its ability to continue operations,” it said.

The company said its board of directors have approved taking all necessary actions for undertaking and implementing "demerger/hiving off” of non-core assets in connection with proposed strategic disinvestment of the company.

The Union Cabinet in its meeting held on November 20, 2019 had accorded "in-principle" approval for strategic disinvestment of Government of India’s shareholding of 63.75 percent in SCI along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.

The government in September said it has appointed transaction advisor and legal advisor for the same.

SCI is largest Indian shipping company and is the only Indian company engaged in transportation of LNG.

It has a fleet strength of 59 vessels at present.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Business #Results #Shipping Corporation of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.