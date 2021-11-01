Shipping Corp Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,221.31 crore, up 44.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,221.31 crore in September 2021 up 44.84% from Rs. 843.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 228.04 crore in September 2021 up 73.9% from Rs. 131.13 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 407.56 crore in September 2021 up 71.55% from Rs. 237.57 crore in September 2020.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2020.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 128.15 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)