    Shipping Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,418.14 crore, up 7.91% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,418.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.91% from Rs. 1,314.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 359.83 crore in March 2023 up 175.27% from Rs. 130.72 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.95 crore in March 2023 up 32.31% from Rs. 377.12 crore in March 2022.

    Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.81 in March 2022.

    Shipping Corp shares closed at 94.20 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.93% over the last 12 months.

    Shipping Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,418.141,500.061,314.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,418.141,500.061,314.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----806.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost160.23111.01157.26
    Depreciation195.82194.81160.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses793.03921.4423.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax269.06272.80167.01
    Other Income34.0740.0950.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax303.13312.89217.11
    Interest49.5737.9076.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax253.56274.99141.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax253.56274.99141.01
    Tax-106.2716.2610.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities359.83258.73130.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period359.83258.73130.72
    Equity Share Capital465.80465.80465.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.725.552.81
    Diluted EPS7.725.552.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.725.552.81
    Diluted EPS7.725.552.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am