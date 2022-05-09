Shipping Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,314.16 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,314.16 crore in March 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 875.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.72 crore in March 2022 up 97.49% from Rs. 66.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.12 crore in March 2022 up 51.56% from Rs. 248.82 crore in March 2021.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2021.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 128.95 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 11.98% over the last 12 months.