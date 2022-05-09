 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shipping Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,314.16 crore, up 50.13% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,314.16 crore in March 2022 up 50.13% from Rs. 875.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 130.72 crore in March 2022 up 97.49% from Rs. 66.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 377.12 crore in March 2022 up 51.56% from Rs. 248.82 crore in March 2021.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.81 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2021.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 128.95 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.44% returns over the last 6 months and 11.98% over the last 12 months.

Shipping Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,314.16 1,438.23 875.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,314.16 1,438.23 875.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 806.67 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 157.26 106.55 144.76
Depreciation 160.01 158.89 153.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.21 859.28 507.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.01 313.51 69.72
Other Income 50.10 18.00 25.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 217.11 331.51 95.06
Interest 76.10 16.88 32.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 141.01 314.63 62.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 141.01 314.63 62.41
Tax 10.29 24.32 -3.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.72 290.31 66.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.72 290.31 66.19
Equity Share Capital 465.80 465.80 465.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 6.23 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.81 6.23 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.81 6.23 1.42
Diluted EPS 2.81 6.23 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 9, 2022 08:33 am
