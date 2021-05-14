MARKET NEWS

Shipping Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 875.35 crore, down 33.37% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 875.35 crore in March 2021 down 33.37% from Rs. 1,313.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.19 crore in March 2021 down 41.81% from Rs. 113.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.82 crore in March 2021 down 34.84% from Rs. 381.88 crore in March 2020.

Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2020.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 115.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 121.66% returns over the last 6 months and 187.16% over the last 12 months.

Shipping Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations875.35841.231,313.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations875.35841.231,313.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost144.76104.09139.00
Depreciation153.76156.42164.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses507.11511.49870.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.7269.23139.79
Other Income25.3431.5978.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.06100.82217.82
Interest32.65-6.58110.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.41107.40107.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax62.41107.40107.51
Tax-3.784.10-6.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.19103.30113.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.19103.30113.75
Equity Share Capital465.80465.80465.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.422.222.44
Diluted EPS1.422.222.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.422.222.44
Diluted EPS1.422.222.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shipping #Shipping Corp #Shipping Corporation of India
first published: May 14, 2021 12:44 pm

