Shipping Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 875.35 crore, down 33.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 875.35 crore in March 2021 down 33.37% from Rs. 1,313.82 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.19 crore in March 2021 down 41.81% from Rs. 113.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 248.82 crore in March 2021 down 34.84% from Rs. 381.88 crore in March 2020.

Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.44 in March 2020.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 115.15 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 121.66% returns over the last 6 months and 187.16% over the last 12 months.