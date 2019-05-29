Shipping Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,018.96 crore, up 11.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,018.96 crore in March 2019 up 11.13% from Rs. 916.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.99 crore in March 2019 down 81.93% from Rs. 254.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 269.26 crore in March 2019 up 52.92% from Rs. 176.08 crore in March 2018.

Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.46 in March 2018.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 35.30 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.13% returns over the last 6 months and -45.90% over the last 12 months.