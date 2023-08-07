Shipping Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,200.11 crore, down 18.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,200.11 crore in June 2023 down 18.08% from Rs. 1,464.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.42 crore in June 2023 up 49.56% from Rs. 98.57 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 390.15 crore in June 2023 up 17.24% from Rs. 332.78 crore in June 2022.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 102.90 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.78% returns over the last 6 months and -10.60% over the last 12 months.