Shipping Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,464.94 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,464.94 crore in June 2022 up 42.53% from Rs. 1,027.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.57 crore in June 2022 down 32.36% from Rs. 145.73 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.78 crore in June 2022 down 6.59% from Rs. 356.25 crore in June 2021.

Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.13 in June 2021.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 115.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.08% over the last 12 months.

Shipping Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,464.94 1,314.16 1,027.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,464.94 1,314.16 1,027.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 806.67 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 98.07 157.26 110.76
Depreciation 172.20 160.01 155.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,069.58 23.21 581.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.09 167.01 180.53
Other Income 35.49 50.10 20.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 160.58 217.11 201.16
Interest 49.91 76.10 51.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.67 141.01 149.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.67 141.01 149.50
Tax 12.10 10.29 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.57 130.72 145.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.57 130.72 145.73
Equity Share Capital 465.80 465.80 465.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 2.81 3.13
Diluted EPS 2.12 2.81 3.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.12 2.81 3.13
Diluted EPS 2.12 2.81 3.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
