Shipping Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,027.83 crore, down 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,027.83 crore in June 2021 down 10.11% from Rs. 1,143.46 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.73 crore in June 2021 down 54.1% from Rs. 317.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 356.25 crore in June 2021 down 34.05% from Rs. 540.19 crore in June 2020.

Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.13 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.82 in June 2020.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 109.70 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)