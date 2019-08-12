Shipping Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 932.99 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 932.99 crore in June 2019 up 4.33% from Rs. 894.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.36 crore in June 2019 up 80.89% from Rs. 205.98 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.36 crore in June 2019 up 767.42% from Rs. 23.79 crore in June 2018.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 27.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.18% returns over the last 6 months and -53.42% over the last 12 months.