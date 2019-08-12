Shipping Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 932.99 crore, up 4.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 932.99 crore in June 2019 up 4.33% from Rs. 894.26 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.36 crore in June 2019 up 80.89% from Rs. 205.98 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 206.36 crore in June 2019 up 767.42% from Rs. 23.79 crore in June 2018.
Shipping Corp shares closed at 27.60 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.18% returns over the last 6 months and -53.42% over the last 12 months.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 01:20 pm