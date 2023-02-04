Shipping Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore in December 2022 up 4.3% from Rs. 1,438.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 258.73 crore in December 2022 down 10.88% from Rs. 290.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.70 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 490.40 crore in December 2021.