Shipping Corp Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,257.61 crore, up 17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,257.61 crore in December 2019 up 17% from Rs. 1,074.87 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 284.50 crore in December 2019 up 57.58% from Rs. 180.54 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 551.98 crore in December 2019 up 27.19% from Rs. 433.98 crore in December 2018.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.11 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.88 in December 2018.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 61.10 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given 121.78% returns over the last 6 months and 63.15% over the last 12 months.