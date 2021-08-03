MARKET NEWS

Shipping Corp Q1 net profit declines 112% to Rs 158.51 crore

PTI
August 03, 2021 / 06:28 PM IST
 
 
State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) on Tuesday reported a 112.52 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.51 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income declined to Rs 1,048.47 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 1,178.43 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 899.25 crore from Rs 846.85 crore in the same period last year.
Tags: #Business #Results #Shipping Corporation of India
first published: Aug 3, 2021 06:28 pm

