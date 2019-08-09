App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 07:27 PM IST

Shipping Corp narrows loss to Rs 28.9 cr in Apr-Jun

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 190.39 crore in the year-ago period, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

State-owned Shipping Corporation of India on August 9 reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 28.90 crore for the June quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 190.39 crore in the year-ago period, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated income rose to Rs 968.23 crore as against Rs 913.09 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated expenses declined to Rs 990.59 crore as compared to Rs 1,103.07 crore a year ago.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 07:00 pm

