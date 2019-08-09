Shipping Corp narrows loss to Rs 28.9 cr in Apr-Jun

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 190.39 crore in the year-ago period, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to the BSE.
State-owned Shipping Corporation of India on August 9 reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 28.90 crore for the June quarter.
The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 190.39 crore in the year-ago period, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to the BSE.
Consolidated income rose to Rs 968.23 crore as against Rs 913.09 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Consolidated expenses declined to Rs 990.59 crore as compared to Rs 1,103.07 crore a year ago.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 07:00 pm