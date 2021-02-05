MARKET NEWS

Shipping Corp December quarter profit drops 55% to Rs 132 crore

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 295.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
 
 
The Shipping Corporation of India on Friday reported a 55.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 131.57 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 295.24 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Shipping Corporation of India said in a filing to BSE.

The consolidated income of the company dropped to Rs 872.82 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,275.48 crore earlier, the filing said.
