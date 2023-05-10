Shipping Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,418.14 crore, up 7.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,418.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.88% from Rs. 1,314.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 379.91 crore in March 2023 up 149.68% from Rs. 152.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 498.80 crore in March 2023 up 32.32% from Rs. 376.97 crore in March 2022.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2022.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 94.20 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.09% returns over the last 6 months and -19.93% over the last 12 months.