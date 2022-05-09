 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shipping Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,314.52 crore, up 50.16% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,314.52 crore in March 2022 up 50.16% from Rs. 875.39 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 152.16 crore in March 2022 up 77.43% from Rs. 85.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 376.97 crore in March 2022 up 51.66% from Rs. 248.57 crore in March 2021.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.84 in March 2021.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 124.65 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.66% returns over the last 6 months and 8.25% over the last 12 months.

Shipping Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,314.52 1,438.23 875.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,314.52 1,438.23 875.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 157.26 106.55 144.76
Depreciation 160.01 158.89 153.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 830.39 859.55 507.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.86 313.24 69.47
Other Income 50.10 18.00 25.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 216.96 331.24 94.81
Interest 76.10 16.88 32.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.86 314.36 62.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.86 314.36 62.16
Tax 10.29 24.32 -3.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.57 290.04 65.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.57 290.04 65.94
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 21.59 21.50 19.82
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 152.16 311.54 85.76
Equity Share Capital 465.80 465.80 465.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 6.69 1.84
Diluted EPS 3.27 6.69 1.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 6.69 1.84
Diluted EPS 3.27 6.69 1.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
