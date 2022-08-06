Shipping Corp Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,465.00 crore, up 42.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,465.00 crore in June 2022 up 42.53% from Rs. 1,027.84 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.17 crore in June 2022 down 27.97% from Rs. 158.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 332.61 crore in June 2022 down 6.56% from Rs. 355.97 crore in June 2021.

Shipping Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.40 in June 2021.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 115.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.53% returns over the last 6 months and 6.08% over the last 12 months.