Shipping Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore in December 2022 up 4.3% from Rs. 1,438.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.54 crore in December 2022 down 10.27% from Rs. 311.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.62 crore in December 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 490.13 crore in December 2021.

Shipping Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,500.06 1,420.40 1,438.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,500.06 1,420.40 1,438.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.01 112.89 106.55
Depreciation 194.81 190.47 158.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 921.67 985.44 859.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 272.57 131.60 313.24
Other Income 40.24 37.87 18.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.81 169.47 331.24
Interest 37.90 46.81 16.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 274.91 122.66 314.36
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 274.91 122.66 314.36
Tax 16.26 12.11 24.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.65 110.55 290.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.65 110.55 290.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 20.89 13.83 21.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 279.54 124.38 311.54
Equity Share Capital 465.80 465.80 465.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 2.67 6.69
Diluted EPS 6.00 2.67 6.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.00 2.67 6.69
Diluted EPS 6.00 2.67 6.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited