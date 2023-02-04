Shipping Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore in December 2022 up 4.3% from Rs. 1,438.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.54 crore in December 2022 down 10.27% from Rs. 311.54 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.62 crore in December 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 490.13 crore in December 2021.