    Shipping Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore, up 4.3% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shipping Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,500.06 crore in December 2022 up 4.3% from Rs. 1,438.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.54 crore in December 2022 down 10.27% from Rs. 311.54 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 507.62 crore in December 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 490.13 crore in December 2021.

    Shipping Corporation of India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,500.061,420.401,438.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,500.061,420.401,438.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost111.01112.89106.55
    Depreciation194.81190.47158.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses921.67985.44859.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax272.57131.60313.24
    Other Income40.2437.8718.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.81169.47331.24
    Interest37.9046.8116.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax274.91122.66314.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax274.91122.66314.36
    Tax16.2612.1124.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities258.65110.55290.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period258.65110.55290.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates20.8913.8321.50
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates279.54124.38311.54
    Equity Share Capital465.80465.80465.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.002.676.69
    Diluted EPS6.002.676.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.002.676.69
    Diluted EPS6.002.676.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited