Shipping Corp Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,438.23 crore, up 70.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,438.23 crore in December 2021 up 70.97% from Rs. 841.23 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 311.54 crore in December 2021 up 136.79% from Rs. 131.57 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 490.13 crore in December 2021 up 90.53% from Rs. 257.24 crore in December 2020.

Shipping Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 6.69 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2020.

Shipping Corp shares closed at 123.30 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.40% returns over the last 6 months and 39.64% over the last 12 months.