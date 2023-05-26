Shilpa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.50 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.50 crore in March 2023 down 8.75% from Rs. 72.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.93 crore in March 2023 down 181.58% from Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2022.

Shilpa shares closed at 244.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and -43.35% over the last 12 months.