Shilpa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.50 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.50 crore in March 2023 down 8.75% from Rs. 72.87 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.93 crore in March 2023 down 181.58% from Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2022.
Shilpa shares closed at 244.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and -43.35% over the last 12 months.
|Shilpa Medicare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.50
|51.64
|72.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.50
|51.64
|72.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.09
|14.07
|18.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.38
|0.69
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.12
|-0.17
|-7.89
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.27
|26.61
|30.05
|Depreciation
|11.98
|12.26
|10.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.65
|20.70
|33.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.75
|-22.51
|-11.84
|Other Income
|20.33
|17.60
|10.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.42
|-4.92
|-1.50
|Interest
|6.61
|6.64
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.03
|-11.56
|-3.23
|Exceptional Items
|-14.96
|--
|-0.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.99
|-11.56
|-3.33
|Tax
|1.94
|-6.77
|-0.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.93
|-4.79
|-2.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|38.40
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.93
|-4.79
|35.45
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.33
|-0.55
|4.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.33
|-0.55
|4.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.33
|-0.55
|4.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.33
|-0.55
|4.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited