    Shilpa Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.50 crore, down 8.75% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.50 crore in March 2023 down 8.75% from Rs. 72.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.93 crore in March 2023 down 181.58% from Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2023 down 25.37% from Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2022.

    Shilpa shares closed at 244.55 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.10% returns over the last 6 months and -43.35% over the last 12 months.

    Shilpa Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.5051.6472.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.5051.6472.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.0914.0718.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.380.69--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.12-0.17-7.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.2726.6130.05
    Depreciation11.9812.2610.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.6520.7033.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.75-22.51-11.84
    Other Income20.3317.6010.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.42-4.92-1.50
    Interest6.616.641.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.03-11.56-3.23
    Exceptional Items-14.96---0.10
    P/L Before Tax-26.99-11.56-3.33
    Tax1.94-6.77-0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.93-4.79-2.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----38.40
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.93-4.7935.45
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.33-0.554.08
    Diluted EPS-3.33-0.554.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.33-0.554.08
    Diluted EPS-3.33-0.554.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shilpa #Shilpa Medicare
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:45 am