Shilpa Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.87 crore, down 59.45% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 72.87 crore in March 2022 down 59.45% from Rs. 179.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.45 crore in March 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.79 crore in March 2022 down 83.25% from Rs. 52.49 crore in March 2021.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 4.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 409.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.

Shilpa Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 72.87 276.64 179.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 72.87 276.64 179.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 18.46 116.29 58.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.00 3.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.89 -18.53 -26.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.05 59.56 47.87
Depreciation 10.29 14.61 10.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.80 61.78 58.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.84 41.94 26.73
Other Income 10.34 13.00 15.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.50 54.94 41.87
Interest 1.73 6.60 6.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.23 48.34 35.22
Exceptional Items -0.10 -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.33 48.34 35.22
Tax -0.39 11.58 8.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.94 36.77 26.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 38.40 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.45 36.77 26.59
Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 4.36 3.26
Diluted EPS 4.08 4.36 3.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.08 4.36 3.26
Diluted EPS 4.08 4.36 3.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shilpa #Shilpa Medicare
first published: May 24, 2022 12:44 pm
