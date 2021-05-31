MARKET NEWS

Shilpa Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 179.70 crore, down 9.21% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.70 crore in March 2021 down 9.21% from Rs. 197.93 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.59 crore in March 2021 down 54.08% from Rs. 57.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.49 crore in March 2021 up 0.46% from Rs. 52.25 crore in March 2020.

Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.10 in March 2020.

Shilpa shares closed at 515.85 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.57% returns over the last 6 months and 31.04% over the last 12 months.

Shilpa Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations179.70171.30197.93
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations179.70171.30197.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.9165.6253.36
Purchase of Traded Goods3.981.200.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.89-8.3712.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost47.8744.5039.47
Depreciation10.6210.489.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses58.5037.6542.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7320.2140.12
Other Income15.148.612.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8728.8243.09
Interest6.643.951.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.2224.8741.80
Exceptional Items-----4.54
P/L Before Tax35.2224.8737.26
Tax8.637.9911.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.5916.8825.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items----32.54
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.5916.8857.90
Equity Share Capital8.158.158.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.262.077.10
Diluted EPS3.262.077.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.262.077.10
Diluted EPS3.262.077.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shilpa #Shilpa Medicare
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

