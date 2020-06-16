Shilpa Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 197.93 crore, up 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.93 crore in March 2020 up 15.74% from Rs. 171.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.90 crore in March 2020 up 246.71% from Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.25 crore in March 2020 up 23.93% from Rs. 42.16 crore in March 2019.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.05 in March 2019.

Shilpa shares closed at 563.70 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 91.54% returns over the last 6 months and 66.26% over the last 12 months.