Shilpa Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 171.02 crore, down 21.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.02 crore in March 2019 down 21.2% from Rs. 217.02 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.70 crore in March 2019 down 51.9% from Rs. 34.72 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.16 crore in March 2019 down 23.18% from Rs. 54.88 crore in March 2018.

Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.41 in March 2018.

Shilpa shares closed at 379.75 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and -10.88% over the last 12 months.