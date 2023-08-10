Shilpa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore in June 2023 up 37.65% from Rs. 60.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2023 down 92.69% from Rs. 108.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.12 crore in June 2023 up 110.86% from Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2022.

Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.45 in June 2022.

Shilpa shares closed at 347.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.55% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.