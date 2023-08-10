English
    Shilpa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore, up 37.65% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.74 crore in June 2023 up 37.65% from Rs. 60.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2023 down 92.69% from Rs. 108.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.12 crore in June 2023 up 110.86% from Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2022.

    Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.45 in June 2022.

    Shilpa shares closed at 347.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.55% returns over the last 6 months and -14.63% over the last 12 months.

    Shilpa Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.7466.5060.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.7466.5060.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.7715.0915.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.5611.380.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.08-1.12-6.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.8026.2727.94
    Depreciation12.2611.9810.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2028.6518.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.08-25.75-5.92
    Other Income20.7820.3312.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.86-5.426.71
    Interest6.766.612.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.10-12.034.05
    Exceptional Items-6.34-14.96--
    P/L Before Tax10.76-26.994.05
    Tax2.861.940.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.90-28.933.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----104.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.90-28.93108.08
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-3.3312.45
    Diluted EPS0.91-3.3312.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-3.3312.45
    Diluted EPS0.91-3.3312.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 08:55 pm

