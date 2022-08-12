 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shilpa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore, down 74.69% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore in June 2022 down 74.69% from Rs. 240.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.08 crore in June 2022 up 329.8% from Rs. 25.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2022 down 65.84% from Rs. 50.14 crore in June 2021.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 12.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 413.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.

Shilpa Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 60.83 72.87 240.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 60.83 72.87 240.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.47 18.46 71.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.94 -- 5.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.89 -7.89 9.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.94 30.05 50.84
Depreciation 10.42 10.29 11.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.87 33.80 63.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.92 -11.84 28.66
Other Income 12.63 10.34 9.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.71 -1.50 38.45
Interest 2.66 1.73 6.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.05 -3.23 31.46
Exceptional Items -- -0.10 --
P/L Before Tax 4.05 -3.33 31.46
Tax 0.20 -0.39 6.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.85 -2.94 25.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 104.23 38.40 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 108.08 35.45 25.15
Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.45 4.08 3.08
Diluted EPS 12.45 4.08 3.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.45 4.08 3.08
Diluted EPS 12.45 4.08 3.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 12, 2022 11:00 am
