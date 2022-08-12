Shilpa Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore, down 74.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore in June 2022 down 74.69% from Rs. 240.33 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.08 crore in June 2022 up 329.8% from Rs. 25.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.13 crore in June 2022 down 65.84% from Rs. 50.14 crore in June 2021.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 12.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 413.30 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.04% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.