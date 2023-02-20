 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shilpa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore, down 81.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 81.33% from Rs. 276.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.02% from Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2022 down 89.45% from Rs. 69.55 crore in December 2021.

Shilpa Medicare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.64 68.73 276.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.64 68.73 276.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 14.07 14.50 116.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.69 2.50 1.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 15.74 -18.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.61 29.63 59.56
Depreciation 12.26 11.89 14.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.70 30.83 61.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.51 -36.37 41.94
Other Income 17.60 18.09 13.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.92 -18.28 54.94
Interest 6.64 4.92 6.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.56 -23.20 48.34
Exceptional Items -- -0.59 --
P/L Before Tax -11.56 -23.78 48.34
Tax -6.77 -4.16 11.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.79 -19.63 36.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 2.45 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.79 -17.17 36.77
Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -1.98 4.36
Diluted EPS -0.55 -1.98 4.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.55 -1.98 4.36
Diluted EPS -0.55 -1.98 4.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited