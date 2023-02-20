Shilpa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore, down 81.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 81.33% from Rs. 276.64 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.02% from Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2022 down 89.45% from Rs. 69.55 crore in December 2021.
Shilpa shares closed at 295.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -37.12% over the last 12 months.
|Shilpa Medicare
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.64
|68.73
|276.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.64
|68.73
|276.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.07
|14.50
|116.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|2.50
|1.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|15.74
|-18.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|26.61
|29.63
|59.56
|Depreciation
|12.26
|11.89
|14.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.70
|30.83
|61.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.51
|-36.37
|41.94
|Other Income
|17.60
|18.09
|13.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.92
|-18.28
|54.94
|Interest
|6.64
|4.92
|6.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.56
|-23.20
|48.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.59
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.56
|-23.78
|48.34
|Tax
|-6.77
|-4.16
|11.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.79
|-19.63
|36.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|2.45
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.79
|-17.17
|36.77
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-1.98
|4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-1.98
|4.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-1.98
|4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-1.98
|4.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited