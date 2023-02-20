Shilpa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore, down 81.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 81.33% from Rs. 276.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.02% from Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2022 down 89.45% from Rs. 69.55 crore in December 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 295.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -37.12% over the last 12 months.