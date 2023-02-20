English
    Shilpa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore, down 81.33% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.64 crore in December 2022 down 81.33% from Rs. 276.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in December 2022 down 113.02% from Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.34 crore in December 2022 down 89.45% from Rs. 69.55 crore in December 2021.

    Shilpa shares closed at 295.95 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.35% returns over the last 6 months and -37.12% over the last 12 months.

    Shilpa Medicare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.6468.73276.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.6468.73276.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.0714.50116.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.692.501.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.1715.74-18.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost26.6129.6359.56
    Depreciation12.2611.8914.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7030.8361.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.51-36.3741.94
    Other Income17.6018.0913.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.92-18.2854.94
    Interest6.644.926.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.56-23.2048.34
    Exceptional Items---0.59--
    P/L Before Tax-11.56-23.7848.34
    Tax-6.77-4.1611.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.79-19.6336.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--2.45--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.79-17.1736.77
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-1.984.36
    Diluted EPS-0.55-1.984.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-1.984.36
    Diluted EPS-0.55-1.984.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

