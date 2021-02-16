Shilpa Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 171.30 crore, down 21.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.30 crore in December 2020 down 21.03% from Rs. 216.93 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.88 crore in December 2020 down 70.18% from Rs. 56.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.30 crore in December 2020 down 50.42% from Rs. 79.27 crore in December 2019.

Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 6.94 in December 2019.

Shilpa shares closed at 425.10 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -31.37% returns over the last 6 months and -1.22% over the last 12 months.