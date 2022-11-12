 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shilpa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore in September 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 295.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 down 193.5% from Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2022 down 69.53% from Rs. 54.44 crore in September 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 305.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.

Shilpa Medicare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 262.91 261.16 295.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 262.91 261.16 295.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.55 87.55 102.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -9.51 19.75 0.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.59 -3.34 -0.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.56 72.86 65.58
Depreciation 23.31 22.42 19.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 60.70 63.77 74.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.11 -1.85 33.98
Other Income 4.39 8.10 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.72 6.25 35.26
Interest 13.47 9.59 11.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.20 -3.34 23.68
Exceptional Items -- -- 8.91
P/L Before Tax -20.20 -3.34 32.59
Tax -3.81 -6.41 11.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.38 3.08 21.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.38 3.08 21.03
Minority Interest -0.08 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.20 -2.23 -1.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.66 0.85 19.96
Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.15 0.10 2.45
Diluted EPS -2.15 0.10 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.15 0.10 2.45
Diluted EPS -2.15 0.10 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shilpa #Shilpa Medicare
first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:31 pm
