    Shilpa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore in September 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 295.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 down 193.5% from Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2022 down 69.53% from Rs. 54.44 crore in September 2021.

    Shilpa shares closed at 305.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.

    Shilpa Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations262.91261.16295.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations262.91261.16295.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.5587.55102.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods-9.5119.750.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.59-3.34-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.5672.8665.58
    Depreciation23.3122.4219.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.7063.7774.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.11-1.8533.98
    Other Income4.398.101.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.726.2535.26
    Interest13.479.5911.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.20-3.3423.68
    Exceptional Items----8.91
    P/L Before Tax-20.20-3.3432.59
    Tax-3.81-6.4111.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.383.0821.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.383.0821.03
    Minority Interest-0.08----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.20-2.23-1.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-18.660.8519.96
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.150.102.45
    Diluted EPS-2.150.102.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.150.102.45
    Diluted EPS-2.150.102.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

