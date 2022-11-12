Shilpa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y
November 12, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore in September 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 295.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 down 193.5% from Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2022 down 69.53% from Rs. 54.44 crore in September 2021.
Shilpa shares closed at 305.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.
|Shilpa Medicare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|262.91
|261.16
|295.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|262.91
|261.16
|295.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.55
|87.55
|102.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-9.51
|19.75
|0.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.59
|-3.34
|-0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|73.56
|72.86
|65.58
|Depreciation
|23.31
|22.42
|19.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.70
|63.77
|74.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.11
|-1.85
|33.98
|Other Income
|4.39
|8.10
|1.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.72
|6.25
|35.26
|Interest
|13.47
|9.59
|11.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.20
|-3.34
|23.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|8.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.20
|-3.34
|32.59
|Tax
|-3.81
|-6.41
|11.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.38
|3.08
|21.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.38
|3.08
|21.03
|Minority Interest
|-0.08
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.20
|-2.23
|-1.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.66
|0.85
|19.96
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|0.10
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|0.10
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.15
|0.10
|2.45
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|0.10
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited