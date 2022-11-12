Shilpa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.91 crore in September 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 295.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.66 crore in September 2022 down 193.5% from Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2022 down 69.53% from Rs. 54.44 crore in September 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 305.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.79% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.