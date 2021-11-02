Shilpa Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 295.27 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 295.27 crore in September 2021 up 5.86% from Rs. 278.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.96 crore in September 2021 down 56.01% from Rs. 45.38 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.44 crore in September 2021 down 30.11% from Rs. 77.89 crore in September 2020.

Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.45 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.57 in September 2020.

Shilpa shares closed at 596.20 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.70% returns over the last 6 months and 44.10% over the last 12 months.