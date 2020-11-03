Shilpa Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 278.94 crore, down 3.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 278.94 crore in September 2020 down 3.79% from Rs. 289.92 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.38 crore in September 2020 down 10.63% from Rs. 50.78 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.89 crore in September 2020 up 5.51% from Rs. 73.82 crore in September 2019.

Shilpa EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 6.23 in September 2019.

Shilpa shares closed at 413.75 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.40% returns over the last 6 months and 30.21% over the last 12 months.