Shilpa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.56 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:
Net Sales at Rs 263.56 crore in March 2023 down 22.62% from Rs. 340.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 127.22% from Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.40 crore in March 2023 down 49% from Rs. 79.22 crore in March 2022.
Shilpa shares closed at 243.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.
|Shilpa Medicare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|263.56
|262.50
|340.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|263.56
|262.50
|340.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.21
|83.75
|94.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11.62
|-0.77
|-0.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.36
|22.55
|19.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|72.40
|68.51
|73.43
|Depreciation
|25.69
|24.08
|22.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.47
|57.17
|79.88
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.54
|7.21
|51.39
|Other Income
|2.17
|2.74
|5.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.71
|9.95
|56.88
|Interest
|17.74
|17.85
|9.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-7.91
|47.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.03
|-7.91
|47.41
|Tax
|3.82
|-0.96
|16.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.85
|-6.95
|30.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.85
|-6.95
|30.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-1.19
|0.33
|-1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.04
|-6.62
|29.55
|Equity Share Capital
|8.68
|8.68
|8.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.76
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.76
|3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.93
|-0.76
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-0.93
|-0.76
|3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited