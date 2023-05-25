English
    Shilpa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.56 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 263.56 crore in March 2023 down 22.62% from Rs. 340.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 127.22% from Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.40 crore in March 2023 down 49% from Rs. 79.22 crore in March 2022.

    Shilpa shares closed at 243.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.

    Shilpa Medicare
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations263.56262.50340.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations263.56262.50340.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.2183.7594.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.62-0.77-0.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.3622.5519.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost72.4068.5173.43
    Depreciation25.6924.0822.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.4757.1779.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.547.2151.39
    Other Income2.172.745.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.719.9556.88
    Interest17.7417.859.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.03-7.9147.53
    Exceptional Items-----0.12
    P/L Before Tax-3.03-7.9147.41
    Tax3.82-0.9616.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.85-6.9530.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.85-6.9530.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.190.33-1.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.04-6.6229.55
    Equity Share Capital8.688.688.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-0.763.40
    Diluted EPS-0.93-0.763.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-0.763.40
    Diluted EPS-0.93-0.763.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shilpa #Shilpa Medicare
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:55 pm