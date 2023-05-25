Shilpa Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 263.56 crore, down 22.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 263.56 crore in March 2023 down 22.62% from Rs. 340.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 127.22% from Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.40 crore in March 2023 down 49% from Rs. 79.22 crore in March 2022.

Shilpa shares closed at 243.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.50% returns over the last 6 months and -43.61% over the last 12 months.