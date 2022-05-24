 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shilpa Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 340.60 crore, up 63.73% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shilpa Medicare are:

Net Sales at Rs 340.60 crore in March 2022 up 63.73% from Rs. 208.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.55 crore in March 2022 up 277.55% from Rs. 7.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 79.22 crore in March 2022 up 139.26% from Rs. 33.11 crore in March 2021.

Shilpa EPS has increased to Rs. 3.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2021.

Shilpa shares closed at 409.95 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.09% over the last 12 months.

Shilpa Medicare
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 340.60 272.30 208.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 340.60 272.30 208.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 94.38 117.17 62.60
Purchase of Traded Goods -0.79 1.75 -0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.97 -27.49 -23.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.43 67.63 66.71
Depreciation 22.34 20.65 15.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.88 68.16 75.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.39 24.44 10.97
Other Income 5.49 5.48 6.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.88 29.92 17.88
Interest 9.35 9.92 9.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.53 20.00 8.76
Exceptional Items -0.12 -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.41 20.00 8.76
Tax 16.86 9.70 0.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.55 10.29 7.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.55 10.29 7.96
Minority Interest -- -- 0.22
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.00 -0.73 -0.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.55 9.57 7.83
Equity Share Capital 8.68 8.68 8.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 1.13 0.96
Diluted EPS 3.40 1.13 0.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.40 1.13 0.96
Diluted EPS 3.40 1.13 0.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Shilpa #Shilpa Medicare
first published: May 24, 2022 12:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.